Video – Do Your Marian Homework – MNOW 46
Views 27
Dr. Mark Miravalle gives us friendly encouragement to do our homework for Mary and read the new document titled "The Role of Mary in Redemption" by the International Marian Association which recommends the proclamation of the dogma of Mary as the Co-redeemer with Christ.
For more information and resources:
- http://internationalmarian.com/
- Phone: 740-937-2277
- Site: http://www.motherofallpeoples.com/
- Email: mary@motherofallpeoples.com
Ave Maria!
Audio (MP3)
