Jan 15 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: The Witness of a Simple Life
We met John the Baptist in Advent, and meet him again at the beginning of Ordinary Time. His message is the same: Behold the Lamb of God... He is the Son of God. Our world is very complex, that is, very confused. In captivity to the dictatorship of relativism, our world has lost direction and purpose and the elevation of subjective sentiment has even attacked basic biology in the assault of Gender Ideology. John the Baptist shows us the simplicity of life that focuses on the objective meaning of life. He lived for God alone, and pointed him out by his message and simplicity of life. This is our duty and responsibility: to be a light by living simply, avoiding first all that is harmful, but then also that which is useless; subjecting all we do to the freedom found in Christ. We are called to be great saints, may Mary intercede for us to make our vocation a reality.
Ave Maria!
Mass: 2nd Sunday in Ordinary Time - Sunday
Readings:
1st: isa 49:3, 5-6
Resp: psa 40:2, 4, 7-8, 8-9, 10
2nd: 1co 1:1-3
Gsp: joh 1:29-34
