Jan 14 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: He came for us, sinners
The calling of Matthew (Levi) to be among the apostles was not pleasing to the Pharisees who had a great dislike for tax collectors. For Jesus to associate with them and to call one of them was scandalizing.
Jesus wanted to make the point that he calls all of us... all sinners to himself to be his followers. Our Lord did not come for an elite small group but for each and every one of us. We are indeed sinners and Our Lord came to save us. We should recognise the fact of our sinfulness and accept with gratitude the Mercy of God, praying that we may look upon others with the compassionate and loving eyes of Christ.
Ave Maria!
