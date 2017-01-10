The Importance of Purity

Ave Maria Meditations

Blessed are the pure of heart for they shall see God. (Mt 5:8)

Purity is essential if we are to see God and truly serve our fellow man. Perhaps this virtue will clash with our environment and be misunderstood by many, blinded as they will be by a materialistic outlook. In fact, it will be scorned and its utility called into question. Nevertheless, holy purity is absolutely necessary for us… Without the virtue of purity it is simply impossible to be a contemplative soul.

Holy purity produces much fruit in the soul. It enlarges the heart and helps in the normal growth of the affections. It gives rise to deep internal happiness even in the midst of many obstacles. It makes apostolates possible.

On the other hand, impurity gives rise to insensitivity of heart, to mediocrity and selfishness. It makes a person incapable of real love… Don’t forget that when someone is corrupted by concupiscence of the flash, he cannot make any spiritual progress. He is a spiritual cripple…(therefore) each of us must invoke our Lord, and his Blessed Mother, and pray that He will grant us humility and the determination to avail ourselves frequently and devoutly of the divine remedy of confession. The church has always taught that with the help of grace and especially with the help of the sacrament of the Eucharist and Penance, it is possible to live this virtue of purity in every moment and in all circumstances of life.

Let us ask the intercession of Our Lady, she who is immaculate purity itself. Revelation 21:27 says in regards to heaven that the unclean shall not enter it. It must be remembered again that only the pure of heart shall see God.

Excerpted from the writings of Fr. Francis Fernandez