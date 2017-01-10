Jan 10 – Homily – Fr Alan: Apostasy, the devil, and the priesthood of the baptized

Christian souls are both the battlefield where the struggle between the devil and the Son of Man is decided, as well as protagonists in the playing out of this meta-historical struggle in the world. Our day is not unlike the first days of the Church, when the undeniable authority of Christ went unheeded by many, even though demons were manifestly obliged to obey Him. Now in the de-Christianized West, as then in Palestine, we are called to give witness to salvation in Jesus Christ and to follow Him, regardless of the attitude of the world toward Him and the Church.Ave Maria!Mass: Tuesday 1st Week of Ordinary Time - Wkdy1st: Heb 2:5-12Resp: Ps 8:2, 5, 6-7, 8-9 0Gsp: Mk 1:21-28+++

Series on Airmaria Select Category Air Maria Series (9,226) Homily (5,350) Specials (110) St. Mary’s, Baltic, CT (180) Mt. St. Francis (197) Griswold, CT (2,092) Perth, Australia (83) Shrine, La Crosse, WI (78) Lanherne Friars (46) Stoke-on-Trent, UK (29) Bloomington, IN (1,086) On The Road (5) St Johns, Bloomington (61) New Bedford, MA (468) Promo (12) Face of Pro-Life (156) Special Event (71) Immaculate Music (53) News (820) Fi News (381) AirMaria Updates (60) World Review (13) Roving Reporter (133) Vatican (21) Rome Reports (27) No Apologies (122) 10 Most Popular (16) Book Log (15) Variety (292) Ave Maria Meditations (1,202) Marycast (407) Marycast Specials (221) 5th Marian Dogma for Beginners (11) Historical Highpoints of Mary Coredemptrix (16) Our Lady of All Nations (26) Our Lady of Akita (5) OLO America (8) OLO Lipa (5) Queen of Angels (3) Vatican Council II (12) From the Web (302) Friar Tech (10) Mission Down Under (214) Live Events (17) Live Archive (4) Conferences (317) Behold Your Mother Conference (12) Amsterdam 2008 (18) Mariae Advocatae Causa (5) Relevance of Marian Coredemption (6) Our Lady of All Nations 2008 (7) Scotus Mariology, Durham 2008 (13) Coredm Greenwood 2007 (0) Coredm La Crosse 2009 (8) Coredm La Crosse 2010 (8) Newman-Scotus DC 2010 (17) OLO All Nations LI 2011 (3) Card Arinze RI 2011 (0) Courage Chicago 2011 (8) Queen of the Americas 2011 (1) Canon Law La Crosse 2011 (0) Ct Birthright 2010 (2) Short Conferences (2) Coredm La Crosse 2011 (6) Courage Emmitsburg 2012 (9) Courage Syracuse 2012 (0) Courage Chicago 2013 (10) Courage Philly 2014 (11) Courage Chicago 2015 (16) Priests Retreat 2015 (13) Fr Peter Symposium ND (13) Random Conferences (11) Priests Retreat 2012 (8) A Year of Faith in Mary (3) MIM Retreat 2012 (4) Conference for Mothers (3) 2nd Mens Leadership Conference (12) Heroic Virtue Conference (4) Lent 2016 Fr. Hollowell (3) Confidence in God (8) Penance Fr. Ignatius 2016 (0) Notre Dame MI 2016 (0) Spring 2016 Marian Day (3) Fr. Casey – Mercy, Jesus’ Own Words (4) 8 Day Ignatian Retreat (25) Priests Retreat 2016 (3) Marian Shrines of the World (25) Fatima Reflections (7) A Day With Mary (200) Australia (63) UK (31) USA (3) FI Missions (8) Tour of the Catechism (80) Mariology for Everyone (40) Mary Now (45)