Jan 10 – Homily – Fr Alan: Apostasy, the devil, and the priesthood of the baptized
Christian souls are both the battlefield where the struggle between the devil and the Son of Man is decided, as well as protagonists in the playing out of this meta-historical struggle in the world. Our day is not unlike the first days of the Church, when the undeniable authority of Christ went unheeded by many, even though demons were manifestly obliged to obey Him. Now in the de-Christianized West, as then in Palestine, we are called to give witness to salvation in Jesus Christ and to follow Him, regardless of the attitude of the world toward Him and the Church.
