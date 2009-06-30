St. Therese’s Prayer for Priests

One Minute Meditation
by St. Therese of Lisieux
O Jesus, eternal Priest,
keep your priests within the shelter of Your Sacred Heart,
where none may touch them.
Keep unstained their anointed hands,
which daily touch Your Sacred Body.
Keep unsullied their lips,
daily purpled with your Precious Blood.
Keep pure and unearthly their hearts,
sealed with the sublime mark of the priesthood.
Let Your holy love surround them and
shield them from the world’s contagion.
Bless their labors with abundant fruit and
may the souls to whom they minister be their joy and consolation
here and in heaven their beautiful and everlasting crown. Amen.
Join the discussion 2 Comments
Congratulations, Sr JosephMary. I am so happy that your vocation is an ongoing, & I hope fruitful path to the 7th level of St Teresa de Avila’s “Interior Castle”. JMJ
I forgot my main reason for posting……there is a broken link on this page: https://airmaria.com/2009/06/30/st-thereses-prayer-for-priests/comment-page-1/#comment-539925
About 1/3 of the way down page there is a BLUE link, entitled: Prayer for Priests
It takes you to an error page.
Thank you.