Dec 11 – Homily: He Comes to Save Us. But, From What?
With Jesus' arrival at Christmas, so too a new liberation is come for those who choose to follow Him. But we may ask: from what exactly does He liberate us? Today's Gospel helps us to understand.
Mass: St. Damasus I - Opt Mem
Readings: Monday in the 2nd Week in Advent
1st: Is 35:1-10
Resp: Ps 85:9-10, 11-12, 13-14
Gsp: Lk 5:17-26
