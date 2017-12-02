Dec 02 – Homily – Fr. Patrick Hyde: Advent, Mary, Parents & Prayer
Views 38
Fr. Patrick Hyde, O.P. at the beginning of Advent on how Mary and also all parents shows us how our prayer life should be with Christ. We should always engage the Lord. This involves the practice of silence and solitude with the Lord just as parents would with their child, just as Mary did with Jesus. When we spend time with the Lord this is the essence of freedom, adding beauty to our life. This homily closes out his talks at the 2017 Advent Day of Reflection at the Mother of the Redeemer Retreat Center in Bloomington, IN
For more talks from the day of reflection:
https://tinyurl.com/FrPatrickAirmaria
or https://tinyurl.com/FrPatrickYTube
Fr. Patrick Hyde is Associate Pastor and Campus Minister at St. Paul's Catholic Center at the Bloomington Campus of Indiana University: http://www.hoosiercatholic.org/
The day of reflection took place at the Mother of the Redeemer Retreat Center in Bloomington, IN: http://www.maryschildren.com/
Ave Maria!
Mass: Saturday 34th Week of Ordinary Time - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: dan 7:15-27
Resp: dan 3:82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 87 0
Gsp: luk 21:34-36