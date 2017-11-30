Nov 30 – Homily – Fr Josemaria: St. Andrew – Love of the Cross
Fr. Josemaria on the feast of St. Andrew the Apostle outlines what is know of his life from the Gospels and from tradition. He went to evangelize the Greeks and was martyred on an X shaped cross since he considered himself unworthy to die on a cross like that of Jesus. Fr. Josemaria focuses on St. Andrew's words of love for the cross and relates this to all the difficulties in our life that we can offer up to Christ in union with his sufferings.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Andrew the Apostle - Feast
Readings:
1st: rom 10:9-18
Resp: psa 19:2-3, 4-5 0
Gsp: mat 4:18-22