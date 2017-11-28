Nov 28 – Homily – Fr Alan: St. James of the Marches – Penitent, Preacher, Prophet
This illustrious Franciscan preacher (b. 1391, d. 1476) converted multitudes over the course of his long ministry throughout most of Christendom. His life is a testimony to the saving power of the holy Word of God preached by one who puts it into practice.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. James of the March - Mem
Readings:
1st: Sir 45:1-5
Resp: Ps 16:1-2, 5-6, 7-8, 11
Gsp: Lk 10:1-9
