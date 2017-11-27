Nov 27 – Homily: A Gift from the New Eve

On the Feast of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, Father explores some parallels between the Gospel of St. John and Genesis which illustrates how Mary is the "New Eve" alongside Christ, the "New Adam."

Ave Maria!

Mass: Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal - Feast

Readings: 
1st: Rev 12:11, 5-6, 14-17
Resp: Ps 45:11-12, 14-15, 16-17
Gsp: John 2:1-11

