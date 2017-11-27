Nov 27 – Homily: A Gift from the New Eve
Views 32
On the Feast of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, Father explores some parallels between the Gospel of St. John and Genesis which illustrates how Mary is the "New Eve" alongside Christ, the "New Adam."
Ave Maria!
Mass: Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal - Feast
Readings:
1st: Rev 12:11, 5-6, 14-17
Resp: Ps 45:11-12, 14-15, 16-17
Gsp: John 2:1-11
Please like and share this video on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90378558559/videos/10155867585593560