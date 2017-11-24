Nov 24 – Homily – Fr Josemaria: Called to Daily Cross
Fr. Josemaria peaches on the martyrdom of St. Andre Dung Lac and his companions. He focuses on the essence of martyrdom which is the willingness to take up our cross daily in the little things of life. In this way we can live a good life even in bad times, even if called to full martyrdom.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Andre Dung Lac and his companions - Mem
Readings: Friday 33rd Week of Ordinary Time
1st: 1ma 4:36-37, 52-59
Resp: 1ch 29:10, 11, 11-12, 12 0
Gsp: luk 19:45-48