Nov 21 – Homily: Is it correct to celebrate the Presentation of the BVM?

Although the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary isn't recorded in the Sacred Scripture, there are good reasons for believing in this event, which is recorded in other hagiographical and apocryphal writings. Father uses the logic of Blessed John Duns Scotus to argue that it is indeed correct to celebrate the Presentation of Mary.

Ave Maria!

Mass: Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary - Feast

Readings: Tuesday 33rd Week of Ordinary Time
1st: 2 Macc 6:18-31
Resp: Ps 3:2-3, 4-5, 6-8
Gsp: Lk 19:1-10

 

