Nov 20 – Homily: Sight for the Blind, Forgiveness for the Heart
Fr. Terrance speaks of Jesus' healing of the blind man, and of the blessing of carrying our crosses as a means to attain heaven. One cross Our Lord doesn't want us to bear: unforgiveness.
Mass: Monday 33rd Week of Ordinary Time - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: 1 Mc 1:10-15, 41-43, 54-57, 62-63
Resp: Ps 119:53, 61, 134, 150, 155, 158
Gsp: Lk 18:35-43
