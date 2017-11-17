Litany to St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Patroness of Franciscan Tertiaries

Ave Maria Meditations

Litany of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Protector, Third Order Franciscan

Lord, have mercy upon us. Christ, have mercy upon us. Lord, have mercy upon us.

O Christ, hear us. O Christ, graciously hear us.

O God the Father, of heaven: have mercy upon us.

O God the Son, Redeemer of the world: O God, the Holy Ghost:

O Holy Trinity, one God: have mercy upon us.

Holy Mary: Pray for us.

Immaculate Virgin: Mother and Mistress of our Order: Pray for us.

St. Elizabeth, Princess of Hungary: Pray for us.

St. Elizabeth, Duchess of Thuringia: Pray for us.

St. Elizabeth, mother in Israel: Pray for us.

St. Elizabeth, queen in the Kingdom of God: Pray for us.

St. Elizabeth, consoler of sinners: Pray for us.

St. Elizabeth, nurse of lepers: Pray for us.

St. Elizabeth, devoted wife of Louis the Good: Pray for us.

St. Elizabeth, famous exemplar of Christian widowhood: Pray for us.

St. Elizabeth, fervent spouse of the Son of God: Pray for us.

St. Elizabeth, humble in prosperity: Pray for us.

St. Elizabeth, patient in adversity: Pray for us.

St. Elizabeth, mighty in penance: Pray for us.

St. Elizabeth, wondrous in prayer: Pray for us.

St. Elizabeth, first-born of the tertiaries regular: Pray for us.

St. Elizabeth, protectress of our Order: Pray for us.

St. Elizabeth, the “dear saint” of Holy Church: Pray for us.

O Lamb of God, that takest away the sins of the world: spare us, O Lord.

O Lamb of God, that takest away the sins of the world: graciously hear us, O Lord.

O Lamb of God, that takest away the sins of the world: have mercy on us.

V. Pray for us, O blessed Elizabeth. Alleluia.

R. That we may be worthy of the promises of Christ. Alleluia.

Let us pray: Merciful Lord, we pray Thee to pour the bright beams of Thy grace into our hearts: that, by the glorious prayers of Thy Saint Elizabeth, we may learn to despise all worldly prosperity, and ever to rejoice in all Heavenly consolation. Through Christ our Lord. Amen .

