Nov 14 – Homily – Fr Alan: Martyrdom and the Courage of Charity
Views 73
The memorial of Sts. Nicholas Tavelic and companion martyrs is a good occasion to reflect on the charity that underlies the courage of the martyrs. Faith and hope alone probably wouldn't have sufficed to motivate the martyrs to preach to hostile enemies of the faith, but identification with Christ and with His love for souls led these Franciscan martyrs to lay down their lives and face torture for the sake of witnessing to the Saracens in 14th Century Jerusalem.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Nicholas Tavelic and companions - Mem
Readings: Tuesday 32nd Week of Ordinary Time
1st: Wis 2:23-3:9
Resp: Ps 34:2-3, 16-17, 18-19
Gsp: Lk 17:7-10
Quote taken from Daniel McInerny's "The Sinister Theology of Endo's SILENCE,"a review of Martin Scorcese's film "Silence" based on the book by Shusaku Endo (https://www.thecatholicthing.org/2014/07/14/the-sinister-theology-of-endos-silence/).
Excerpt of St. James' epistle 2:18-20,26 taken from the Didache Bible.
Please like and share this video on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90378558559/videos/10155831805398560