Nov 14 – Homily – Fr Alan: Martyrdom and the Courage of Charity

Views 73


 

The memorial of Sts. Nicholas Tavelic and companion martyrs is a good occasion to reflect on the charity that underlies the courage of the martyrs. Faith and hope alone probably wouldn't have sufficed to motivate the martyrs to preach to hostile enemies of the faith, but identification with Christ and with His love for souls led these Franciscan martyrs to lay down their lives and face torture for the sake of witnessing to the Saracens in 14th Century Jerusalem.

Ave Maria!

Mass: St. Nicholas Tavelic and companions - Mem
Readings: Tuesday 32nd Week of Ordinary Time

1st: Wis 2:23-3:9
Resp: Ps 34:2-3, 16-17, 18-19
Gsp: Lk 17:7-10

Quote taken from Daniel McInerny's "The Sinister Theology of Endo's SILENCE,"a review of Martin Scorcese's film "Silence" based on the book by Shusaku Endo (https://www.thecatholicthing.org/2014/07/14/the-sinister-theology-of-endos-silence/).

Excerpt of St. James' epistle 2:18-20,26 taken from the Didache Bible.

Please like and share this video on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90378558559/videos/10155831805398560

 
Video – Retreat – 1 of 5 Intro “Journey of the Mind to God”
Next Post

Author apostolate

More posts by apostolate

Leave a Reply