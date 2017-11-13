Nov 13 – Homily – Fr Terrance: Thy Huddle Come, Thy Play Be Done
Views 108
Explaining today's reading from the book of Wisdom, Fr. Terrance begins with a football analogy to illustrate how we have to be harmonized in purpose with the will of God. He goes on to explain how we can apply the principles of Christian living implicit in the excerpt from today's reading: "Love justice, you who judge the earth; think of the Lord in goodness, and seek him in integrity of heart."
Mass: St. Frances Xavier Cabrini - Mem
Readings: Monday 32nd Week of Ordinary Time
1st: Wis 1:1-7
Resp: Ps 139:1-3, 4-6, 7-8, 9-10
Gsp: Lk 17:1-6
