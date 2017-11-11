Nov 10 – Homily – Fr. Rooney: St. Leo, Seeing Past Contradiction
Fr. James Rooney O.P., on the memorial of St. Pope Leo the Great and how he explained so well the doctrine or the Incarnation, that Jesus is both God and man united in one divine person. He was able to see past the apparent contradiction in this. Father relates this to today's Gospel reading of the dishonest steward and the contradiction that the children of light are sometimes not as wise as the children of the darkness.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Leo the Great - Mem
Readings: Friday 31st Week of Ordinary Time
1st: rom 15:14-21
Resp: psa 98:1, 2-3, 3-4 0
Gsp: luk 16:1-8