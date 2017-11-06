Nov 06 – Homily: Jesus, God’s Irrevocable Gift and Call

St. Paul tells us: "The gifts and the call of God are irrevocable" (Rm 11:29). He Himself is the greatest of these gifts, the Eternal Word made flesh. With the gift of faith comes the call and obligation to live accordingly. It's a call and an obligation that we can't evade; our response to the call will have eternal consequences.

Ave Maria!

Mass: Monday 31st Week of Ordinary Time - Wkdy

Readings: 
1st: Rm 11:29-36
Resp: Ps 69:30-31, 33-34, 36-37 0
Gsp: Lk 14:12-14

