Oct 24 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: The Need for Vigilance
Today's Gospel instructs us to be vigilant for the Lord's return. We need to "gird our loins" and keep our "lamps alight", spiritualy speaking. Christ's return in glory could happen at any moment-we know not the day nor the hour-so our vigilence must be constant. Before that occurs, it is most likely that we will die, and this too could happen at any time. Be vigilant, therefore!
Ave Maria!
Mass: Tuesday 29th Week of Ordinary Time - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: rom 5:12, 15, 17-19, 20-21
Resp: psa 40:7-8, 8-9, 10, 17 0
Gsp: luk 12:35-38