Rejecting religion, God and grace leads to the loss of salvation. Strong love makes us faithful to the end. Trust in God, not in ourselves. If we persevere in Charity to our neighbor, we will persevere in Charity to God.Ave Maria!Mass: Saturday 28th Week of Ordinary Time - Wkdy1st: rom 4:13, 16-18Resp: psa 105:6-7, 8-9, 42-43 0Gsp: luk 12:8-12