Our Lady of Fatima Daytime Event – Live Stream Recording

12:00 – Mass

– 19:50 – Readings

– 26:00 – Homily

1:55:40 – Talk #1 – Fr. Elias – “Consecration: The Heart of the Message”

2:33:31 – Interlude: Randy Albright – My Soul Doth Magnify The Lord

– 2:40:45 – Randy – Mary Said Yes

– 2:45:53 – Randy – Ave Maria

2:51:17 – Talk #2 – Msgr. Calkins – “The Role of St. Joseph in the Church since 1917”

3:35:35 – Q&A with Fr. Elias and Msgr. Calkins

– 3:38:52 – When is Mary able to hear our prayers?

– 3:45:06 – Can we honor Joseph as we pray the rosary?

– 3:48:20 – What is the significance of the different form of the Eucharist that the Angel of Fatima to each child?

– 3:52:05 – How do we explain and defend the virginity of Joseph?

– 3:57:34 – Is the attack on the family reflected in recent actions in the Vatican?

5:47:16 – Exposition, Rosary

6:40:19 – Talk #3 – Steve Dawson – “Practical Evangelization with Our Lady of Fatima”

7:23:26 – Interlude – Cloutier Trio – Jesus joy of man’s desiring – J.S. Bach

– 7:29:17 – For All The Saints Who’ve Shown Your Love

– 7:31:17 – First and second movements Corelli sonata

– 7:37:21 – Ave Maria – Frans Shubert – Solo

7:42:37 – Talk 4 – Fr. Bill Casey – “The Rosary: The Invincible Weapon”

8:36:58 – Q&A with Fr. Elias, Msgr. Calkins, Steve Dawson and Fr. Bill Casey – Was the Consecration of Russia done?

– 8:46:55 – How can we be both worthy and humble at the same time?

– 8:51:25 – Is Harry Potter good for kids?

– 8:53:06 – Do we receive the body and blood of Mary when we receive the Eucharist?

– 8:54:23 – What is the root of the debate on Amoris Laetitia?

– 9:00:08 – How do we get priests and bishops involved in spreading the rosary?

9:07:28 – Procession with Statue

Fatima 100th Oct 7 Celebration Event: http://livingfatima.com/october7/

Fatima: The Promise and Our Part of the Plan Between the Warning & the Promise: Living the Fatima Message

In honor of the 100th Anniversary of the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima,

the Franciscans of the Immaculate present: A Centennial Review and Pastoral Interpretation on the Message of Fatima. With talks on the theological, spiritual and pastoral meaning of the “most prophetic of modern apparitions.” (Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger)

