p = 63021

Ordination to the Priesthood of Rev. Fr. Josemaria Barbin, FI in the Philippines – YouTube

By October 13, 2017From the Web

Ave Maria!

While we were busy with our commemorative event of the 100th Anniversary of Fatima on Saturday, on the other side of the globe Fra Josemaria was being ordained to the priesthood in Manila, Philippines.  He is now Father Josemaria Barbin, F.I. and will be returning to our Bloomington friary here shortly. This is a very well done video of this momentous event. Please keep him in your prayers. Deo Gratias!

From the YouTube description:

This is a short video montage of the Ordination to the Priesthood of Rev. Fr. Josemaria M. Barbin, FI at the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception (Manila Cathedral) in the Philippines. It took place on October 7, 2017, Feast of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary and the ordaining prelate was His Excellency Most Rev. Antonio Tobias, JCL, D.D.

Go to YouTube for original video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUpF1kLDgVA

Related Post

 Thoughts on the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass Ave Maria Meditations The Eucharistic sacrifice and the ordinary life of the Christian. The Second Vatican Council reminds u...
Jan 12 – Homily – Fr Ignatius: The Cal... Homily #150112 ( 05min) Play - Our Lord makes a general call to all men to repent and believe in the Gospel.  He makes a particular ca...
Fr. Alphonsus Mary Sutton Passes Away It is with great sorrow that we announce that Fr. Alphonsus M. Sutton of our New Bedford Friary passed away at the age of 91 years early Saturda...
Why I love my Priests There are some beautiful images in this video.  Enjoy!

Tags:

Happy 100th to Our Lady of Fatima
Next Post

Author Fra Roderic

More posts by Fra Roderic

Leave a Reply