Oct 08 – Homily – Fr Elias: The Church, the True Israel
The parable of the vineyard is a condemnation of the leaders of Israel. The vineyard will be taken from them and given to others. The Catholic Church is the true Israel; Catholics are spiritual children of Abraham. The God of peace will be with us. Our Lady of Fatima has come from Heaven to show us the way.
Ave Maria!
Mass: 27th Sunday in Ordinary Time - Sunday
Readings:
1st: isa 5:1-7
Resp: psa 80:9, 12, 13-14, 15-16, 19-20
2nd: phi 4:6-9
Gsp: mat 21:33-43