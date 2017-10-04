Canticle of the Sun

Ave Maria Meditations Related Post Never cease praying for conversions Ave Maria Meditations Nothing is far from God. - Saint Monica Son, nothing in this world now affords me delight. I do not know what there is... July is the Month Dedicated to the Most Precious B... Ave Maria Meditations Litany of the Most Precious Blood of Jesus For private recitation. Lord, have mercy. Christ, have mercy. Lord, have mercy. ... The Seven Joys and Sorrows of St. Joseph Ave Maria Meditations The Seven Joys and Seven Sorrows of St. Joseph: 1. St. JOSEPH, Chaste Spouse of the Holy Mother of God, by the SORROW wit... I Have Loved You With An Everlasting Love Ave Maria Meditations Dearest Jesus: You loved me from all eternity, therefore you created me. You loved me after You created me, therefore Yo... Tags:Ave Maria MeditationsCanticle of the SunSt. Francis of Assisi