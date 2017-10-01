Video – Fatima 100th Oct 7th – 30 Sec Ad
Ave Maria!
Here is the latest ad we have produced for our event on Oct 7th. It is just 33 seconds long. Please like and share.
The Franciscans of the Immaculate present
THE PROMISE & OUR PART IN THE PLAN
Fatima 100th Oct 7 Celebration Event:
Featuring Fr. Bill Casey
- A Full-Day Fatima Event -
October 7, 2017
Stonehill College
Easton, Massachusetts
__________________________
Day Program: 8 am - 5 pm
Evening Program: 6 pm - 9 pm
__________________________
Mass, 4 Talks, Rosary, Confessions, Food, Music
Speakers:
Fr. Bill Casey, CFM
Msgr. Arthur B. Calkins
Steve Dawson, St. Paul Street Evangelization
Fr. Elias Mills, FI
Music: Randy Albright, Cloutier Trio
To learn more:
Tickets can be obtained here: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3052076
+++