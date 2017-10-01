p = 62942

New Sports/Faith Company Launched

By October 1, 2017News

On the website of this new company, this inspiring and concise back-story synopsis  is under the “About Us” tab on loveyourmotherboard.com: “Motherboards was conceived after a Denver-area Catholic mom with sons who liked to skate noticed something about most board designs: to put it nicely, they left a little to be desired. With themes that revolved around skulls, sex and violence, it seemed to this mom that there was an opportunity for a wider variety of design options.”

Visit: loveyourmotherboard.com

