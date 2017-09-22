Sep 22 – Homily – Fr. Patrick: Do All for God
Fr. Patrick Hyde, O.P. on the need to avoid seeking wealth and power not only because it leads us from God, but does not build up the Kingdom of God, His Church, and even makes us less human.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Friday 24th Week of Ordinary Time - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: 1ti 6:2-12
Resp: psa 49:6-7, 8-10, 17-18, 19-20 0
Gsp: luk 8:1-3
