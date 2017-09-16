May 13 Live Stream Talk: Fr. Angelo Geiger – The Angel of Peace & the Spirit of Reparation
Before Our Lady of Fatima appeared to the three shepherd children, they were visited by the Angel of Peace, who prepared them for Our Lady's visitation. In particular, the angel instructed them in the spirituality of reparation, especially in connection with the offenses against Our Eucharistic Lord. The warnings and promises connected with the Fatima message are closely linked through the angelic apparitions of 1916 to the state of Eucharistic piety in the Church.
Ave Maria!
