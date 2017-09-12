The Holy Name of Mary: Thoughts from Some Saints

Ave Maria Meditations

“Your name, O Mary, is a precious ointment, which breathes forth the odor of Divine grace. Let this ointment of salvation enter the inmost recesses of our souls.” [St. Ambrose +397]

“O great, O gentle, O most lovable Mary, Thy Holy Name cannot be spoken without inflaming the heart. To those who love Thee, if is Unspeakable consolation and joy even to think of Thee; Thou art a sweet memory to those who honor Thee.” [St. Bernard +1153]

“When I pronounce the name of Mary, I feel myself inflamed with such love and joy, that between the tears and happiness with which I pronounce this beautiful name, I feel as though my heart might leave my breast. For this sweet name is like a honeycomb dissolving in the innermost recesses of my soul.” [Blessed Henry Suso +1365]

“Your name, O Mother of God, is filled with Divine graces and blessings.” [St. Methodius +847]

“After the most holy and adorable Name of Jesus, there is no name more glorious or more powerful than the name of Mary. At the mention of this name, the Angels rejoice and the devils tremble; through this invocation of this name, sinners obtain grace and pardon.” [St. Peter Canisius +1597]

“The name of Mary came from the treasury of the Divinity.” [St. Peter Damian +1072]

” As often as the sweet name of Mary comes to your lips, you ought to represent to yourself a masterpiece of God’s power, so perfect and so sublime that even the arm of the Almighty could not produce anything more perfect in the shape of a pure creature.” [St. Leonard of Port Maurice +175]

“As wax melts before fire, so do the devils lose their power against those souls who remember the name of Mary and devoutly invoke it.” [St. Bonaventure + 1274]

Whenever I say Hail Mary the court of heaven rejoices and the earth is lost in wonderment and I despise the world and my heart is brim full of the love of God. When I say Hail Mary; all my fears wilt and die and my passions are quelled. If I say Hail Mary devotion grows within me and sorrow for sin awakens. When I say Hail Mary hope is made strong in my breast and the dew of consolation falls on my soul more and more because I say Hail Mary. And my spirit rejoices and sorrow fades away when I say Hail Mary. Blessed Alan de la Roche [+1475]