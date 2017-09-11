Sep 11 – Homily – Fr Alan: Remembering 9/11

The tragic evil directed against America sixteen years ago today urges us still today, as in the case of present evils, to respond with a spirit of Christian faith. As we remember our loss and pray for the dead and those yet to be reconciled, let us practice Christian peace based on conversion and faithful obedience to the will of God.Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!Ave Maria!Cf. Office of Readings, Monday of Week 23 in Ordinary Time, Second reading, "From a sermon on the Beatitudes by Saint Leo the Great, pope" and Pope St. John Paul II, General Audience, Wednesday, September 12, 2001 (https://w2.vatican.va/content/john-paul-ii/en/audiences/2001/documents/hf_jp-ii_aud_20010912.html)Like and share this video on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90378558559/videos/10155658466718560

Series on Airmaria Select Category Air Maria Series (9,582) Homily (5,581) Specials (111) St. Mary’s, Baltic, CT (180) Mt. St. Francis (197) Griswold, CT (2,155) Perth, Australia (83) Shrine, La Crosse, WI (78) Lanherne Friars (46) Stoke-on-Trent, UK (29) Bloomington, IN (1,172) On The Road (5) St Johns, Bloomington (61) New Bedford, MA (550) Promo (14) Face of Pro-Life (156) Special Event (71) Immaculate Music (53) News (816) Fi News (384) AirMaria Updates (60) World Review (2) Roving Reporter (133) Vatican (21) Rome Reports (27) No Apologies (122) 10 Most Popular (16) Book Log (15) Variety (293) Ave Maria Meditations (1,274) Marycast (407) Marycast Specials (221) 5th Marian Dogma for Beginners (11) Historical Highpoints of Mary Coredemptrix (16) Our Lady of All Nations (26) Our Lady of Akita (5) OLO America (8) OLO Lipa (5) Queen of Angels (3) Vatican Council II (12) From the Web (313) Friar Tech (10) Mission Down Under (214) Live Events (18) Live Archive (4) Conferences (348) Behold Your Mother Conference (12) Amsterdam 2008 (18) Mariae Advocatae Causa (5) Relevance of Marian Coredemption (6) Our Lady of All Nations 2008 (7) Scotus Mariology, Durham 2008 (13) Coredm Greenwood 2007 (0) Coredm La Crosse 2009 (8) Coredm La Crosse 2010 (8) Newman-Scotus DC 2010 (17) OLO All Nations LI 2011 (3) Card Arinze RI 2011 (0) Courage Chicago 2011 (8) Queen of the Americas 2011 (1) Canon Law La Crosse 2011 (0) Ct Birthright 2010 (2) Short Conferences (2) Coredm La Crosse 2011 (6) Courage Emmitsburg 2012 (9) Courage Syracuse 2012 (0) Courage Chicago 2013 (10) Courage Philly 2014 (11) Courage Chicago 2015 (16) Priests Retreat 2015 (13) Fr Peter Symposium ND (13) Random Conferences (12) Priests Retreat 2012 (8) A Year of Faith in Mary (3) MIM Retreat 2012 (4) Conference for Mothers (3) 2nd Mens Leadership Conference (12) Heroic Virtue Conference (4) Lent 2016 Fr. Hollowell (3) Confidence in God (8) Penance Fr. Ignatius 2016 (0) Notre Dame MI 2016 (0) Spring 2016 Marian Day (3) Fr. Casey – Mercy, Jesus’ Own Words (4) 8 Day Ignatian Retreat (25) Priests Retreat 2016 (3) Life Teen Leadership Retreat (1) Fatima 100 Years (3) Fatima Campbell 2017 (6) Catholic Schoolhouse 2017 (4) SPSE Retreat 2017 (6) Marian Shrines of the World (25) Fatima Reflections (8) A Day With Mary (200) Australia (63) UK (31) USA (3) FI Missions (8) Tour of the Catechism (80) Mariology for Everyone (40) Mary Now (56) Fatima Minute (10)