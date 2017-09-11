Sep 11 – Homily – Fr Alan: Remembering 9/11
The tragic evil directed against America sixteen years ago today urges us still today, as in the case of present evils, to respond with a spirit of Christian faith. As we remember our loss and pray for the dead and those yet to be reconciled, let us practice Christian peace based on conversion and faithful obedience to the will of God.
Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!
Ave Maria!
