May 13 Live Stream Talk: Fr. Bill Casey – Lady of the Rosary
In this talk, Fr. Casey shows that the solution to our global crisis is to be found in responding to Our Lady's constant Fatima request: to pray the Holy Rosary daily.
We are living in historic times for the Church and the whole world. The spiritual battle is reaching a crescendo. October 2017 will mark the anniversary of numerous, convergent occurrences of great spiritual consequence: the 100th anniversary of the final Fatima apparition and the Miracle of the Sun, the 100th anniversary of the Russian communist revolution and the beginning of a century of globalized militant atheism, and the 500th anniversary of the Protestant schism.
Citing Pope St. John Paul II, Fr. Casey explains that "the Church has always attributed particular efficacy to this prayer, entrusting to the Rosary, to its choral recitation and to its constant practice, the most difficult problems. At times when Christianity itself seemed under threat, its deliverance was attributed to the power of this prayer, and Our Lady of the Rosary was acclaimed as the one whose intercession brought salvation."
