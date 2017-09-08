p = 62576

Celebrating the Birth of the Mother of God

Ave Maria Meditations

Preparatory Prayer:   We Fly to thy patronage, O holy Mother of God. Despise not our petitions in our necessities, and deliver us from all dangers, O ever glorious and blessed Virgin!

Meditation:   Mary is born! The dawn announcing the coming salvation of mankind is at hand. The deep significance of Mary’s birth is expressed in the words of the Church: “Thy birth, O virgin Mother of God, has brought joy to the world; for from thee is to come forth the Sun of Justice, Christ our Lord, to dispel the curse and bring the blessing, to conquer death and bring us everlasting life. On this day a light broke forth to brighten the paths of men through all time. Let us, then, rejoice in Mary’s coming.” Equally expressive and touching are the reflections of that great Doctor of the Church, St. Augustine: “The day has dawned, the long-wished for day of the blessed and venerable Virgin Mary. Well may this earth of ours rejoice and be glad for having been honored and sanctified by the birth of such a virgin.”

Practice:  Let us, then, rejoice in Mary’s coming. Let us hail the birth of her who attained the dignity of mother without losing the high privilege of a virgin. Let us imitate her holy life, that she may become our intercessor before the throne of her Son, our judge and redeemer. By becoming the Mother of God she became also our Mother. As Mother of the Redeemer she is also the Mother of the redeemed. Richard of St. Lawrence writes: “If we desire grace and help, let us have recourse to Mary and we shall obtain what we desire.” For, as St. Alphonsus remarks: “All graces and gifts which God has resolved to bestow upon us He gives us through the hands of Mary.”

Prayer of the Church:   Grant to us, Thy servants, we beseech Thee, O Lord, the gift of heavenly grace; that to those for whom the delivery of the Blessed Virgin was the commencement of salvation, the commemoration of her nativity may give increasing peace. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

