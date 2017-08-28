Aug 28 – Homily: The Drama of Free Will – St. Augustine’s City of God
Among St. Augustine's many contributions to Christian thought is his classic work, City of God, in which he makes clear that man's free exercise of the will is what determines the ascendancy of either a Christian or a pagan culture.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Augustine of Hippo - Memorial
For further reading, consult: Augustine: Major Writings by Fr. Benedict Groeschel (Crossroad Publishing, New York, 1995) and The Thirty-Three Doctors of the Church, by Rev. Fr. Christopher Rengers, O.F.M.Cap. (TAN Books).