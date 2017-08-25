Prayer Litany to St. Louis, Patron of Franciscan Tertiaries

Ave Maria Meditations

The Litany of St. Louis, King of France, Protector, Third Order Franciscan

Lord, have mercy upon us. Lord, have mercy upon us. Christ, have mercy upon us. Christ, have mercy upon us. Lord, have mercy upon us. Lord, have mercy upon us. O Christ, hear us. O Christ, graciously hear us.

O God the Father, of Heaven: have mercy upon us. O God the Son, Redeemer of the world: have mercy upon us. O God, the Holy Ghost: have mercy upon us. O Holy Trinity, one God: have mercy upon us.

Holy Mary: Pray for us. Immaculate Virgin: pray for us. Mother and Mistress of our Order: Pray for us.

St. Louis, Most Christian King, :Pray for Us.

St. Louis, brave soldier of Jesus Christ:

St. Louis, our gentle Franciscan Brother:

St. Louis, dutiful son of a good mother:

St. Louis, faithful husband of a worthy wife:

St. Louis, tender father of a Christian family:

St. Louis, wise ruler of a happy kingdom:

St. Louis, generous builder of temples of God:

St. Louis, obedient son of thy Holy Church:

St. Louis, loving protector of Christendom:

St. Louis, apostle of the Gospel of Jesus:

St. Louis, martyr of the Holy Sepulchre:

St. Louis, confessor of the Faith:

St. Louis, chaste and temperate in body:

St. Louis, devout and prayerful of soul:

St. Louis, rich in spiritual goods:

St. Louis, exalted by humility:

St. Louis, crowned with glory in heaven: Pray for Us.

O Lamb of God, that takest away the sins of the world: spare us, O Lord. O Lamb of God, that takest away the sins of the world: graciously hear us, O Lord. O Lamb of God, that takest away the sins of the world: have mercy on us.

Pray for us, O blessed Louis. Alleluia. R. That we may be worthy of the promises of Christ. Alleluia.

Let us pray.

Choose one of the following Collects.

O holy King St. Louis, worthy son of our Holy Father St. Francis and patron of the Third Order, intercede for me with our Heavenly Father. Obtain for me the grace to follow in thy footsteps, to be always a dutiful child of St. Francis, and to observe exactly, all the days of my life, that holy rule which thou loved so ardently and kept so faithfully. Be my guide and protector, so that I may never stray from the path of virtue but increase daily in holiness and perfection, and finally merit to be numbered among the chosen ones of our Seraphic Father in Heaven. Amen.

O God, Who didst exalt blessed Louis Thy Confessor from an earthly realm to the glory of Thy Heavenly kingdom: grant, we pray Thee, that by his merits and intercession we may be made heirs of the King of Kings, Thy Son our Lord Jesus Christ, Who liveth and reigneth for ever and ever. Amen.