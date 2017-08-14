Aug 14 – Homily – Fr Alan: St. Maximilian, Antidote to Culture of Death
Marty of charity and "fool of love for the Immaculate," St. Maximilian exemplified priestly imitation of Christ, and in the midst of the Auschwitz death camp, shone with the light of Christ for the world, uplifting all, even the Nazi guards. With merit, Pope St. John Paul II called him "the patron of our difficult century."
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Maximilian Mary Kolbe - Mem
