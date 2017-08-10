Aug 10 – Homily – Fr Alan: St. Lawrence Reaps Bountifully
The Deacon and Martyr St. Lawrence is to Rome what Stephen is to Jerusalem and the early Church--glorious martyr and inspiration to the faithful for all subsequent generations. Like the grain of wheat that falls to the ground, his blood the seed of new Christians yields a bountiful harvest, the fruit of a life sown bountifully in the vineyard of the Lord.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Lawrence - Feast
Readings:
1st: 2Cor 9:6-10
Resp: Ps 112:1-2, 5-6, 7-8, 9 0
Gsp: John 12:24-26