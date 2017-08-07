Aug 07 – Homily – Fr Alan: YOU Are the Solution!
In today's Gospel recounting of the miracle of the multiplication of the loaves and the fish, Church Father Origen points out that the Lord is telling the Apostles that they have the power to give the people what they really need: nourishment for their soul. Likewise, Our Lord wants to provide for all the moral needs of the world, through the ministry of His Church, through each member of His Mystical Body.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Sixtus II Pope and Comp. - Opt Mem
Readings: Monday 18th Week of Ordinary Time
1st: Num 11:4-15
Resp: Ps 81:12-13, 14-15, 16-17 0
Gsp: Mt 14:13-21