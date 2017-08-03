Fatima Minute: THE TRIUMPH IS NOT A CONDITION

By August 3, 2017Fatima Minute

Ave Maria!

Unlike the warnings of Fatima, which are contingent on our response to her requests, Our Lady's promise, "My Immaculate Heart will triumph" is an unconditional promise.

 
