Video – Towards Sainthood – SPSE Retreat 2017 6/6 – CONF 385
At the Saint Paul Street Evangelization 2017 retreat for Evangelists called Lumen Veritatis at the Mother of the Redeemer Retreat Center, Fr. Ignatius Manfredonia gives the last of six talks: "Towards Sainthood". There is always a tendency to leave a retreat without a firm will to advance in the spiritual life after we get home. Therefore, we close with a meditation on the devout life.
