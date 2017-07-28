Jul 28 – Homily – Fr Ignatius: Abp. Thompson Last Things are First
Views 99
Fr. Ignatius on the installation of our new Archbishop of Indianapolis Abp. Charles Thompson. He reflects on the Archbishop's homily last night at the Solemn vespers where he mentions the last canon in Canon Law #1752 "the salvation of souls, which must always be the supreme law in the Church, is to be kept before one’s eyes." Last things must be kept in mind when starting any endeavor.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Friday 16th Week of Ordinary Time - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: exo 20:1-17
Resp: psa 19:8, 9, 10, 11 0
Gsp: mat 13:18-23