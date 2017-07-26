Video – Balance: Active & Contemplative – SPSE Retreat 2017 3/6 – CONF 382
Ave Maria!
At the Saint Paul Street Evangelization 2017 retreat for Evangelists called Lumen Veritatis at the Mother of the Redeemer Retreat Center, Fra Josemaria Barbin gives the third of six talks: "Finding Balance in the Active & Contemplative Life". Our lives are filled by distraction. This talk will focus on taking practical steps to overcome distraction and finding balance between the responsibilities God has given us and spending time in prayer.
