Jul 10 – Homily – Fr Alan: Jesus Restores Us to Life
St. Veronica Giuliana underwent a kind of social death when her mystical reputation led to harsh restrictions on her personal liberty and even isolation from her community. Whatever difficulties we may have to face, Our Lord is always with us, ready to restore us to peace and joy in this life, and the Resurrection in the life to come.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Veronica Giuliani
Readings: Monday 14th Week of Ordinary Time
1st: Gen 28:10-22
Resp: Ps 91:1-2, 3-4, 14-15 0
Gsp: Mat 9:18-26