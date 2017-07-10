Fatima Minute: THE VISION OF POPE LEO XIII
Ave Maria!
In 1884, exactly thirty-three years to the day before the momentous 1917 “Miracle of the Sun,” Pope Leo XIII overheard Satan and Our Lord talking, in a mystical experience. He heard Satan boast that he could destroy the Church within a hundred years and he heard Our Lord respond by granting him that period to try.
Many believe the appearance and messages of Our Lady of Fatima coincide with the beginning of the hundred-year assault on the Church, referred to by Pope Leo XIII. Our Lady warned of impending crises and assures us of the eventual Triumph of Her Immaculate Heart.
