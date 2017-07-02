Jul 02 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: Our Identity in Christ our God
Father reminds us that Jesus desires, and deserves, to be loved above all things. This love of Christ forms the basis of our love for any part of creation, especially our neighbor. Her desires and deserves our love because, as we see witnessed in the Gospel, He is the God-man.
Fr. Jacinto goes on to explain that it is in Christ that we learn our true identity and that union with Christ, is possible and necessary.
Ave Maria!
Mass: 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time - Sunday
Readings:
1st: 2ki 4:8-11, 14-16
Resp: psa 89:2-3, 16-17, 18-19
2nd: rom 6:3-4, 8-11
Gsp: mat 10:37-42