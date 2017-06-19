Jun 19 – Homily – Fr Alan: Ministers of God, no dress rehearsal for Judgement
St. Paul indicates to ministers the time is now to make use of the grace given them. The work of the minister—God’s work—is advanced or retarded by their own successes or shortcomings as disciples of Christ. There will be no chance in the future to do it better, so we must heed the Word and put it into practice, now.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Romuald - Opt Mem
Readings: Monday 11th Week of Ordinary Time
1st: 2 Cor 6:1-10
Resp: Ps 98:1, 2-3, 3-4
Gsp: Mt 5:38-42