Jun 05 – Homily – Fr Alan: No Comparing Terrorists to Martyrs
Christian martyrs suffer violence for the sake of truth and charity, in witness to faith and love. Misappropriating the word from its Christian origin, secular media sometimes attribute the title of "martyr" to terrorists, just because they are willing to include themselves in their carnage for a cause. Such comparison obscures the essential difference in character between the Christian witness and the ideological suicide bomber.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Boniface - Mem
Readings: Monday 9th Week of Ordinary Time
1st: Tob 1:1, 2, 2:1-9
Resp: Ps 112:1-2, 3-4, 5-6 0
Gsp: Mk 12:1-12