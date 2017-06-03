Jun 03 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: The Seed of Christians in Ugunda
Fr. Jacinto gives us the background/history of the Ugandan martyrs (St. Charles Lwanga and Companions).
The King of Uganda who was very corrupt had ordered the death of the Ugandan martyrs.
The Ugandan martyrs: their martyrdom led to the birth of many Christians throughout Africa ("the blood of the martyrs is the seed of Christians" - Tertullian). They embraced their martyrdom with patience, joy and love (St. Charles stacked the wood that would be used for his martyrdom - he was burned at the stake; another young Ugandan martyr was singing for joy as he was led to his martyrdom).
We may not have to undergo a bloody martyrdom, but we should willingly live a white martyrdom by performing our daily duties faithfully and by patiently accepting whatever sufferings God wishes to send us.
Our Lady, Queen of Martyrs, pray for us.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Sts. Charles Lwanga and Companions - Mem
Readings: 0