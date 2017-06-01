Jun 01 – Homily – Fr Alan: “I have given them the glory you gave me”
Man achieves glory through union with God and His saints, in the knowledge and love of the One Truth. St. Justin Martyr's love for truth led him from philosophy to faith. Imbued with wisdom and other gifts of the Holy Spirit, charity and fortitude, this holy martyr was able to follow Christ to the cross, and on to eternal glory.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Justin Martyr - Mem
Readings: Thursday 7th Week of Easter
1st: Act 22:30, 23:6-11
Resp: Ps 16:1-2, 5, 7-8, 9-10, 11 0
Gsp: Jn 17:20-26