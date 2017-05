Loading the player...

Views 0

Fr. Matthias on the life of St. Phillip Neri and his unique relation to God where he felt an incredible fire of love in his heart combined with a great sense of humor and was so effective at evangelizing Rome.Ave Maria!Mass: St. Philip Neri - Mem1st: act 18:9-18Resp: psa 47:2-3, 4-5, 6-7 0Gsp: joh 16:20-23